SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

