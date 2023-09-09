Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Danny Abajian Sells 2,030 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Danny Abajian sold 539 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $8,634.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Danny Abajian sold 417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $8,010.57.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 50.0% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Sunrun by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

