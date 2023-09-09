Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 1,836 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $27,815.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,405,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

