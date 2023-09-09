Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,877 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises approximately 2.1% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 6.11% of Sunrun worth $265,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,123 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 7,700,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

