Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming Stock Down 22.6 %

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Super League Gaming’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 8th.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 423.89% and a negative return on equity of 171.32%. Equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super League Gaming news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 69,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $26,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,493,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,398.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 558,687 shares of company stock valued at $223,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.