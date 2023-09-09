Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Taglich Brothers

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Super League Gaming Trading Down 22.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Super League Gaming’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, September 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 8th.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 171.32% and a negative net margin of 423.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Super League Gaming news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $40,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,782,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,687 shares of company stock worth $223,595. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

