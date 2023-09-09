Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

