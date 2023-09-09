Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYF. Citigroup lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $20,663,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,005,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,481 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 737,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.