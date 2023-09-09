Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter worth $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

