Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.23.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
