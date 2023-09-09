Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$5.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.76 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2748037 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Rooney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.