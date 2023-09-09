Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

