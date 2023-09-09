Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 1.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teck Resources worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 470.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,424,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

TECK opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.