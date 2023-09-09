Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$34.86.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.2753904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Tecsys

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96. In related news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$137,724.96. Also, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$1,174,431.26. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

