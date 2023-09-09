Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

