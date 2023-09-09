Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 3,323,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,982,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 69.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

