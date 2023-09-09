TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 650,360 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 2.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TELUS worth $57,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 140.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is 174.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

