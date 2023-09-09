Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Raised by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 950,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises 2.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Tenable worth $45,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 595,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 0.5 %

TENB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $44.22. 486,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.