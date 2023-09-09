Tesco (LON:TSCO) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 270 ($3.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco Company Profile

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,586.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.38. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.23 ($3.88).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

