Tesco (LON:TSCO) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 270 ($3.41).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
