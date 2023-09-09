Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
TSCDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.84) to GBX 306 ($3.86) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($4.10) in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
