Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,559,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

