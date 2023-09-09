Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 2,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

