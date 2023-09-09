Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Thales Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Thales has a 1-year low of $107.55 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

