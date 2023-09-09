The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AZEK Trading Down 1.7 %

AZEK stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 232.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.69.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

