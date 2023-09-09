The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.47.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.