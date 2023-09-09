The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

