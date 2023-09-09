The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez Buys 1,231 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,576.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,628.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $22,601.16.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 850 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Eastern in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eastern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

