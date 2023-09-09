The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

