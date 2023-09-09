The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to Underweight

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 513 ($6.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BME. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.14) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.82) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 509.50 ($6.43).

LON BME opened at GBX 562.80 ($7.11) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 289 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 592.60 ($7.48). The firm has a market cap of £5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 554.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 518.16.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

