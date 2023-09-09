The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Janis Hoyt Sells 42,488 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Janis Hoyt sold 42,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $60,757.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,352.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Janis Hoyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Janis Hoyt sold 8,755 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $14,533.30.

On Thursday, June 15th, Janis Hoyt sold 10,000 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Honest last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.28 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honest by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 711,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 706,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Honest by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 600,161 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

