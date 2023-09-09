The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.47

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 237927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,177,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,710,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,156,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,586 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

