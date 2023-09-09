The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.04 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

