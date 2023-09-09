The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.04 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
HYB stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
