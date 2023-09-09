The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

