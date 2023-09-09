The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 570.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,580 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $56,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Ossiam grew its position in Progressive by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 113,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 847,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 1.2 %

Progressive stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

