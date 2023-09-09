The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 0.8% of Cercano Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.45. 1,088,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,988. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average of $244.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

