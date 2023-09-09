The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

