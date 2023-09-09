The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 70.8% per year over the last three years.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SWZ opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.