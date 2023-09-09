The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 70.8% per year over the last three years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE SWZ opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.57.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
