The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 422,198 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 5.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $134,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

