The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.89. 881,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

