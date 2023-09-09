Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Mirova’s Largest Position

Mirova cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 22.2% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mirova owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $153,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $518.48 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

