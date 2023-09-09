Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Titan Machinery worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 40.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $5,222,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $4,390,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

