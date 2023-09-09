Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Trading 21.7% Higher

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toyo Tire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

