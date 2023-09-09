Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Cut by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $205.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $209.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

