TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $18,122,509.44 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $871.89 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $883.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $810.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,624,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

