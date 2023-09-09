TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Jana Partners Llc Acquires 87,900 Shares

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on THS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
