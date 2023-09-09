Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Tryg A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

