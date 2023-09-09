Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 235,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 327,269 shares.The stock last traded at $18.68 and had previously closed at $19.72.

The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $588.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

