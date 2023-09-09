U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.