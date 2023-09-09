Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 191,569 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,998 shares of company stock worth $14,803,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UBER opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.