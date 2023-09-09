United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 4,454,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMC

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.