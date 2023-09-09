United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 2.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 8,476,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,046,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,433.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 426,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 414,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

