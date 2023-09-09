UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lowered by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

